DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban movement have not discussed or determined the place and date for future talks, Sohail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Qatar's Doha, told Sputnik.

On Monday, an informed source Sputnik on condition of anonymity that Uzbekistan, Indonesia or Norway could become potential host countries for the next peace talks between Afghan representatives and the Taliban.

"The issue of place and date of negotiations has not been discussed with the government. And, of course, no decisions have been made in this regard," Shaheen said.

The spokesman previously said that Taliban would engaged in the talks with the authorities in Kabul after the announcement of the US troops withdrawal from the country. This issue is currently on the agenda of Doha meetings.

Another round of intra-Afghan peace talks kicked off on Sunday in Doha, gathering an unofficial Afghan delegation and Taliban representatives.

The negotiations came amid the seventh round of talks between the Taliban and the United States, which began in late June but were briefly put on hold until Tuesday so that the Taliban could join the intra-Afghan talks. One of the key goals of the current round of the US-Taliban talks is to agree on a time frame for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

Kabul has been fighting the Taliban movement for almost two decades while at the same time trying to eliminate the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) since it began operating in Afghanistan in 2015. The Taliban movement and the Afghan authorities have not held direct talks yet.

The Taliban have refused to meet with government representatives at an official level after repeatedly accusing them of being US puppets. Therefore, group has so far maintained contacts with unofficial Afghan delegations only.