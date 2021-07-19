Taliban Agrees to Ensure Safe Vaccination Across Afghanistan - Communique

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) have agreed to allow safe access to vaccines for people across the country, and to ensure safety for medical workers giving the shots, a communique released after the two-day talks in Qatar says.

"The sides agreed that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the safety of personnel conducting vaccinations, as well as to ensure the smooth transportation of oxygen cylinders and other necessary materials for the treatment of people infected with the coronavirus," the communique that was read out by Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Kabul delegation and chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, at a press conference on Sunday, says.

The Taliban and Afghan delegations were unable to agree on a ceasefire or a release of prisoners during the two-day talks in the Qatari capital.

According to the joint communique, the participants in the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha agreed to continue high-level talks and to speed up the peace process to overcome the current situation in Afghanistan.

Both sides stated that the civilian infrastructure must not be damaged. They also agreed on the need to avoid civilian casualties and secure deliveries of humanitarian aid to all regions of the country.