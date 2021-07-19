UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Agrees To Ensure Safe Vaccination Across Afghanistan - Communique

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 05:20 AM

Taliban Agrees to Ensure Safe Vaccination Across Afghanistan - Communique

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) have agreed to allow safe access to vaccines for people across the country, and to ensure safety for medical workers giving the shots, a communique released after the two-day talks in Qatar says.

"The sides agreed that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the safety of personnel conducting vaccinations, as well as to ensure the smooth transportation of oxygen cylinders and other necessary materials for the treatment of people infected with the coronavirus," the communique that was read out by Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Kabul delegation and chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, at a press conference on Sunday, says.

The Taliban and Afghan delegations were unable to agree on a ceasefire or a release of prisoners during the two-day talks in the Qatari capital.

According to the joint communique, the participants in the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha agreed to continue high-level talks and to speed up the peace process to overcome the current situation in Afghanistan.

Both sides stated that the civilian infrastructure must not be damaged. They also agreed on the need to avoid civilian casualties and secure deliveries of humanitarian aid to all regions of the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Russia Qatar Doha Sunday All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirati-Jordanian Relief Team monitors distributio ..

5 hours ago

ADCB net profit rises 76% to AED 2.524 bn in H1’ ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al- ..

7 hours ago

UAE participates in &#039;Central and South Asia C ..

8 hours ago

UAE Pro League approves calendar for first half of ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.