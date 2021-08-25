UrduPoint.com

Taliban Agrees To Let Afghans Leave After Aug 31: German Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 09:50 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The Taliban will continue to allow Afghans who have the right documents to leave Afghanistan after the United States' withdrawal deadline on August 31, Germany's ambassador to Afghanistan said Wednesday.

Markus Potzel said on Twitter he had met with Taliban deputy chief negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who had "assured me that Afghans with legal documents will continue to have the opportunity to travel on commercial flights after 31 August".

