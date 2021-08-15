Taliban Allow Foreigners to Leave Kabul or Register Their Stay

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) said that foreigners could leave the Afghan capital of Kabul or register their stay with the movement's representatives, Al Arabiya reported on Sunday, citing a statement.

The Taliban stressed that they would ensure the operation of the Kabul airport for foreigners to leave the country. Those who remain will need to register with representatives of the movement.

The movement also said the government's military could return home.