Taliban Ambush Kills At Least 25 Afghan Security Personnel

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:05 PM

Taliban ambush kills at least 25 Afghan security personnel

At least 25 Afghan security force personnel were killed in an ambush blamed on the Taliban in the northeast of the country, officials said Wednesday

Kunduz, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :At least 25 Afghan security force personnel were killed in an ambush blamed on the Taliban in the northeast of the country, officials said Wednesday.

"Fighting is still continuing and the Taliban have also suffered heavy casualties," Jawad Hejri, a spokesman for the governor of Takhar province told AFP.

Takhar provincial health director Abdul Qayoum confirmed the incident but said 34 security personnel had been killed -- including the deputy police chief of the province.

"These security forces were on their way for an operation in the district when they were attacked by the Taliban," said Hejri.

"The Taliban had taken positions in the houses around the area. They ambushed our forces who were there for an operation against the enemy."The Taliban have so far not commented on the attack.

