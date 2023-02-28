Taliban Announce Elimination of 2 IS Militants in Kabul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The Taliban movement (under UN sanctions over terrorism) has eliminated two Daesh Khorasan terrorist group (affiliate of Islamic State, banned in Russia) members, including its key member, in an operation in Kabul, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

"With the Help of Allah (SwT), two Daesh members were killed in an overnight operation against a cell in ... Kabul. Among the killed was a key member of Daesh Khorasan group, Qari Fateh, who previously served as Amir-al-Harb (military leader) of Khorasan, head of Kunar province, head of eastern zone and currently as the intelligence and operations chief who directly masterminded recent operation in Kabul including against diplomatic missions, mosques and other targets," Mujahid said on Twitter late Monday.

The Afghan armed forces also carried out another operation in mid-February, killing three Daesh members, including leader for the Indian subcontinent, Ijaz Amin Ahingar, the spokesman noted.

Mujahid added that a number of other Daesh members, who were planning deadly attacks, have been detained in recent days.

Since taking power in the country in August 2021, the Taliban have been battling a local branch of the IS, which is believed to be behind the majority of bomb explosions and shootings in Afghanistan. According to the Taliban, the IS presence in the country is small but the group continues carrying out attacks on civilians and police.