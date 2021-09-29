UrduPoint.com

Taliban Announce Operation To Defeat Rival IS Militants - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:16 PM

Taliban Announce Operation to Defeat Rival IS Militants - Reports

The new rulers in Afghanistan launched an operation on Wednesday to root out Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia as a terrorist group), another radical Sunni Muslim group vying for control of the country

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The new rulers in Afghanistan launched an operation on Wednesday to root out Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia as a terrorist group), another radical Sunni Muslim group vying for control of the country.

The Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) will crack down on the local branch of the IS in the Kabul capital region and neighboring Nangarhar on the border with Pakistan to the east, the Afghan Khaama Press news agency said.

The operation follows two weeks of bloodshed in Nangarhar's main city of Jalalabad. At least three gun and bomb attacks on Taliban positions left several fighters and civilians dead.

The Taliban swept to power in mid-August amid a chaotic pullout of foreign troops but clashed with the IS, which has been operating from Nangarhar for years. The international terror group claimed an attack on Kabul airport on August 26, which killed more than 100, including 13 US personnel.

