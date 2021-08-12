Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital Airports

The Taliban have retaken airports in the Afghan cities of Sheberghan and Farah after heavy fighting, a spokesman for the terrorist group (banned in Russia) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Taliban have retaken airports in the Afghan cities of Sheberghan and Farah after heavy fighting, a spokesman for the terrorist group (banned in Russia) said on Wednesday.

"Sheberghan airport was recently captured... Farah airport was also conquered," Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted.

He said Afghan government forces retreated after suffering heavy casualties, while hundreds of troops joined the insurgency.

The Taliban announced on Friday the capture of Sheberghan, the capital of the northern Jowzjan province, only for it to be taken back under government control hours later. Farah, the main city of the western province of the same name, has changed hands since Tuesday.