Taliban Announce Suspension of All Flights at Kabul Airport - Reports

The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) announced on Tuesday a suspension of all the flights at the Kabul airport, Sky News Arabia reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) announced on Tuesday a suspension of all the flights at the Kabul airport, Sky news Arabia reported

The Taliban are shooting in the air to disperse crows at the airport, according to Al Jazeera.