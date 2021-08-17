UrduPoint.com

Taliban Announce Suspension Of All Flights At Kabul Airport - Reports

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 03:58 PM

The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) announced on Tuesday a suspension of all the flights at the Kabul airport, Sky News Arabia reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) announced on Tuesday a suspension of all the flights at the Kabul airport, Sky news Arabia reported

The Taliban are shooting in the air to disperse crows at the airport, according to Al Jazeera.

