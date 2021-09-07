Taliban-Announced Composition of Afghan Government Rather Temporary - Erdogan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkey continues to monitor the situation in Afghanistan, and believes that the composition of the government announced by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorirst group) is rather temporary, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, the Taliban announced the new government at a press conference.

"Recently, [the Taliban] announced the composition of the new government. It may be, rather, an interim cabinet, and it is unknown how long it will last. Our task now is to monitor the further development of events," Erdogan told reporters in Ankara.