UrduPoint.com

Taliban-Announced Composition Of Afghan Government Rather Temporary - Erdogan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 11:28 PM

Taliban-Announced Composition of Afghan Government Rather Temporary - Erdogan

Turkey continues to monitor the situation in Afghanistan, and believes that the composition of the government announced by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorirst group) is rather temporary, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Turkey continues to monitor the situation in Afghanistan, and believes that the composition of the government announced by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorirst group) is rather temporary, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban announced the new government at a press conference.

"Recently, [the Taliban] announced the composition of the new government. It may be, rather, an interim cabinet, and it is unknown how long it will last. Our task now is to monitor the further development of events," Erdogan told reporters in Ankara.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia Turkey Ankara Tayyip Erdogan May Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

14 minutes ago
 US Secretary of State commends UAE evacuation effo ..

US Secretary of State commends UAE evacuation efforts in Afghanistan

29 minutes ago
 Biden Extends Trade, Remittance Restrictions on Cu ..

Biden Extends Trade, Remittance Restrictions on Cuba for 1 Year - Memorandum

42 seconds ago
 UN Says Needs $606Mln to Maintain Humanitarian Aid ..

UN Says Needs $606Mln to Maintain Humanitarian Aid for Afghans in 2021

43 seconds ago
 Turkey Upbeat About Joint Management of Kabul Airp ..

Turkey Upbeat About Joint Management of Kabul Airport With Qatar - Erdogan

45 seconds ago
 Seoul Says Will Work With Taliban Afghan Goverment ..

Seoul Says Will Work With Taliban Afghan Goverment Should Human Rights Be Respec ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.