Taliban Announces 3-Day Ceasefire as Eid Holiday Begins

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The Taliban militant group declared a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan on Saturday on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim holiday marking the end of the fasting period.

"In order for the countrymen to observe Eid al-Fitr with satisfaction, all the Mujahideen.

.. are instructed or ordered by the leadership to take special measures for the security of the countrymen during the three days of Eid al-Fitr and not to attack the enemy anywhere," the declaration reads.