Taliban Announces Elimination of 6 IS Militants in Kabul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) The security forces of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) have eliminated six militants of of Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in Kabul, Afghan officials said.

"Yesterday (on Friday), the special forces of the Islamic Emirate conducted an operation against a group of Islamic State formations. At first, two people were arrested, then one of their positions was discovered in the eighth district of Kabul. As a result of the operation, six militants were killed; weapons, hand grenades, explosive devices and a car were seized," Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem said on social media.

The spokesperson added that the eliminated militants were involved in recent terrorist attacks in a mosque and an educational institution in Kabul.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, after the collapse of the US-backed civilian government and mass evacuations. Since the Taliban's takeover, the Afghan population has been facing a deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises.