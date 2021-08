Taliban Appoint Ex-Guantanamo Detainee Acting Defense Minister - Reports

The Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) appointed Abdul Qayyum Zakir a former detainee in Guantanamo Bay camp acting defense minister, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported Tuesday citng a source from the movement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) appointed Abdul Qayyum Zakir a former detainee in Guantanamo Bay camp acting defense minister, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported Tuesday citng a source from the movement.

Zakir was released from Cuba-based Guantanamo camp in 2007.