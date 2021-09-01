UrduPoint.com

Taliban Appoint Governor Of Uncontrolled Panjshir Province - Reports

Taliban Appoint Governor of Uncontrolled Panjshir Province - Reports

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) appointed a governor of the Panjshir province, the only region free of the movement's control, the Taliban's senior leader, Amir Khan Muttaqi, said, as cited by the Afghan 1TV broadcaster on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, Muttaqi said that negotiations between the Taliban and the Panjshir resistance had not yielded any results.

Panjshir, located northeast of Kabul, remains the only Afghan province that has not fallen to the Taliban. The resistance forces are led by Ahmad Massoud, who pledged to surrender if the Taliban would provide freedom and equality for all citizens and form an inclusive government.

