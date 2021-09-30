Taliban Appoint Male Head of Afghan Film Organization After Sahraa Karimi Flees Country

The Taliban (banned in Russia as terrorist) appointed a new male president of the Afghan Film Organization (Afghanfilm), who will replace its former head, prominent female director Sahraa Karimi, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia as terrorist) appointed a new male president of the Afghan Film Organization (Afghanfilm), who will replace its former head, prominent female director Sahraa Karimi, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The new head of Afghanfilm will be Mawlavi Javed. His previous position and occupation are unknown.

The Taliban's cultural commission noted that Afghanfilm will now work on historical and documentary films. The last time the Taliban were in power, in 1996-2001, cinema, like all forms of art, was banned.

Karimi became the first female president of the Afghan Film Organization and was in charge of the restoration of the country's filmmaking industry. She fled Kabul in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

The Taliban assumed full control of Afghanistan after entering Kabul on August 15, prompting a large-scale evacuation of foreign nationals and Afghans from high-risk groups. In September, the Taliban announced an all-male interim government, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule and who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.