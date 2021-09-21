UrduPoint.com

Taliban Appoint New Leaders Of Two Provinces In Eastern Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:40 AM

Taliban Appoint New Leaders of Two Provinces in Eastern Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia) appointed new governors of the Nangarhar and Kunar Provinces in eastern Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the group, said citing the Afghan interior ministry.

Earlier in the day, local media reported on the dismissal of provincial governors of Nangarhar and Kunar by the Taliban, reportedly brought on by the deteriorating security situation in the country's east.

"Mr Muzammil becomes a governor of Nangarhar... Mawlawi Qasim becomes a governor of Kunar," Mujahid tweeted.

New officials were also appointed to other top positions, according to the spokesman ” in particular, the office of police chief in Nangarhar, Khost, and Herat, the security chief of police in Nangarhar, and a deputy governor of Khost.

A bomb explosion on Saturday in Jalalabad, Nangarhar resulted in three dead and nineteen injured. The next day, another blast claimed two civilian lives and injured a Taliban member. Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) claimed responsibility for the explosions, according to the Al-Arabiya broadcaster. On Monday, the Taliban said they had carried out an operation to liquidate the terrorists in Jalalabad.

A month ago the Taliban entered Kabul and announced the end of the war. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. The Taliban then formed an interim government with Mohammad Hasan Akhund at the top, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Dead Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Police Interior Ministry Governor Russia Jalalabad Herat September Media Government Top

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

2 hours ago
 China Media Group only official Chinese media at E ..

China Media Group only official Chinese media at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Leading int'l, Indian media outlets propagate Paki ..

Leading int'l, Indian media outlets propagate Pakistan's intrusion in Afghan int ..

6 minutes ago
 Global Markets Sink Amid Growing Fears Of Chinese ..

Global Markets Sink Amid Growing Fears Of Chinese Real Estate Giant Defaulting

6 minutes ago
 Canary islanders flee as volcano vents its fury

Canary islanders flee as volcano vents its fury

6 minutes ago
 KP Govt to continue fighting for rights of provinc ..

KP Govt to continue fighting for rights of province: PA told

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.