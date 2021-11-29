UrduPoint.com

Taliban-Appointed Acting Foreign Minister Discusses Security With Top British Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 02:30 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Charge d'Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan in Doha Martin Longden has held talks with acting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, appointed by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities).

"Discussed with Mawlawi Muttaqi and his colleagues today the humanitarian situation, the UK's continued support for the Afghan people, the terrorism challenge, and the imperative of getting all Afghan girls back to school. A big agenda that needs a big commitment - from all sides," Longden said on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier, Afghan foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said that Muttaqi held two-day talks with the EU delegation led by Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson, discussing humanitarian, health, and security issues.

The EU delegation expressed its intention to provide further assistance to the Afghan people.

The sides agreed to hold similar meetings in the future.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, leading to the collapse of the US-backed government. On September 7, the movement announced the composition of an all-male interim government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

