Taliban-Appointed Afghan Trade Minister Meets With Turkish Ambassador In Kabul - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 02:35 PM

Afghanistan's Acting Trade Minister Haji Nooruddin Azizi, appointed by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), had a meeting with the Turkish ambassador in Kabul, the 1TVNews broadcaster reported

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Afghanistan's Acting Trade Minister Haji Nooruddin Azizi, appointed by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), had a meeting with the Turkish ambassador in Kabul, the 1TVNews broadcaster reported.

The sides discussed strengthening of trade relations between the countries, according to the Afghan television station.

Additionally, the Turkish ambassador said that Ankara was ready to invest more in Afghanistan.

The Taliban took over the reins of power in Afghanistan after entering Kabul on August 15. In September, the Taliban declared an all-male interim government, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule and who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

