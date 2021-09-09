The Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia) appreciates Uzbekistan's positive response to the announcement of a new Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, the radical movement's senior official Anas Haqqani said on Twitter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021)

Earlier on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Uzbekistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yusup Kabulzhanov, said that Uzbekistan welcomes the creation of an interim government in Afghanistan, and expresses its readiness to develop a constructive dialogue with the new Afghan government agencies.

"We appreciate the positive step taken by MoFA of Uzbekistan regarding the new AFG caretaker Govt. Afghanistan wants cordial relations with its neighbors, regional countries and International community based on mutual respect, shared interests, cooperation and norms of diplomacy," Haqqani said on Twitter.

After seizing the last resisting province of Panjshir, the Taliban announced the end of the war and unveiled the new interim Afghan government, led by Mullah Hasan Akhund, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.