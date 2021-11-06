Taliban Arrest 2 People Suspected of Killing Female Activists in Afghanistan - Reports

The Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) arrested two suspects in the murder of four female activists in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif in the northern Balkh province, 1TV News reported, citing a spokesman for the country's interior ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) arrested two suspects in the murder of four female activists in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif in the northern Balkh province, 1TV news reported, citing a spokesman for the country's interior ministry.

A source in Balkh province told Sputnik that unidentified persons shot four women engaged in human rights activities, in particular, fighting for women's rights in Afghanistan.

The Taliban have taken over Afghanistan in early September after a decades-long war, which plunged the country into a prolonged humanitarian, security, and economic crisis, affecting all groups of the population, including the most vulnerable.

The group set up an all-male non-inclusive government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001. Now in power, the Taliban aim to impose sharia laws in the country, including de facto banning women from education and work.