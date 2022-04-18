Taliban Arrest Afghan Radio Station Owner for Covering Anti-Pakistan Rallies - Family

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The owner of a provincial Afghan radio station, Haqiqat, was arrested over the weekend after reporting on anti-Pakistan protests, his father told Sputnik on Monday.

Nur Gulab said that Elham Haqiqat was arrested by intelligence of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) in Shinwar district in the eastern Nangarhar province, near the Pakistani border.

Pakistan struck the Afghan provinces of Khost and Kunar on Saturday, leaving more than 40 dead. Islamabad said it was in response to attacks emanating from Afghan soil. Pakistani airstrikes prompted a series of protests across Afghanistan.