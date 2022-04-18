UrduPoint.com

Taliban Arrest Afghan Radio Station Owner For Covering Anti-Pakistan Rallies - Family

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Taliban Arrest Afghan Radio Station Owner for Covering Anti-Pakistan Rallies - Family

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The owner of a provincial Afghan radio station, Haqiqat, was arrested over the weekend after reporting on anti-Pakistan protests, his father told Sputnik on Monday.

Nur Gulab said that Elham Haqiqat was arrested by intelligence of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) in Shinwar district in the eastern Nangarhar province, near the Pakistani border.

Pakistan struck the Afghan provinces of Khost and Kunar on Saturday, leaving more than 40 dead. Islamabad said it was in response to attacks emanating from Afghan soil. Pakistani airstrikes prompted a series of protests across Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Dead Afghanistan Islamabad United Nations Border From

Recent Stories

Meeting reviewed under the chairmanship of Commiss ..

Meeting reviewed under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur

3 minutes ago
 KP Govt to continue shelter homes: Mahmood Khan

KP Govt to continue shelter homes: Mahmood Khan

3 minutes ago
 QESCO to hold online meeting on April 19

QESCO to hold online meeting on April 19

3 minutes ago
 Court adjourns reference against Zardari till May ..

Court adjourns reference against Zardari till May 12

3 minutes ago
 Putin Says Necessary to Speed Up Switch to Payment ..

Putin Says Necessary to Speed Up Switch to Payments in Rubles, Partner State's C ..

3 minutes ago
 Toy guns banned in district Kohat

Toy guns banned in district Kohat

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.