Taliban Arrest Ex-Head of Afghan National Council of Religious Scholars - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) have arrested former chief of the National Ulema Council of Afghanistan, Maulvi Mohammad Sardar Zadran, a police source told Sputnik on Monday.

The Taliban confirmed Zadran's arrest, but did not give reasons for the move.

The National Ulema Council urged the Taliban in July to cease fire and called the war unlawful.

Afghanistan has been run by the militants since they entered Kabul on August 15 and caused the civilian government to collapse.