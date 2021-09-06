Taliban Arrest Over 40 Robbers, Rioters In Past 24 Hours - Spokesman
Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 01:49 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) have arrested more than 40 robbers and rioters over the past 24 hours, the movement's spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, said on Monday.
"Over the past 24 hours, 43 robbers and rioters were detained, their cases were referred to the police," Mujahid said, as quoted by the TOLO news broadcaster.