Taliban Arrested Over 600 IS Militants In Afghanistan In Past 3 Months - Reports

Wed 10th November 2021 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The Taliban (an organization sanctioned by the UN over terrorist activities) have arrested over 600 members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) in Afghanistan over the past three months, media reported on Wednesday, citing an Afghan intelligence service spokesman appointed by the Taliban.

The radical movement also described the security situation in the country as improving, the Afghan Ariana news broadcaster said.

IS ramped up attacks across the country following the Taliban takeover in mid-August, prompting the movement to launch a counter-operation. IS is reported to have carried out several assaults in recent weeks, including a twin bombing of a military hospital in Kabul last week, which left at least 19 people dead.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Russia Media

