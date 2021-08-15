Taliban Arrive At Presidential Palace In Kabul For Negotiations With Government - Reports
Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 03:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The Taliban delegation (a terrorist group banned in Russia) has arrived at the presidential palace in Kabul to hold talks with the government, Al Arabiya reported Sunday, citing sources.
Earlier, the Taliban said it was negotiating a "peaceful" entrance to Kabul and vowed to ensure the security of government officials until the transition process was complete.