Taliban Ask Former Afghan Forces To Integrate With New Regime

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 01:31 PM

The Taliban on Monday called on former members of the Afghan forces to integrate with the new rulers

"The Afghan forces who were trained in the past 20 years will be asked to rejoin the security departments alongside Taliban members," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a press conference in the capital Kabul.

The spokesman added that any insurgency against their rule would be "hit hard", after earlier saying they had captured the Panjshir Valley -- the last pocket of resistance.

"The Islamic Emirate is very sensitive about insurgencies. Anyone who tries to start an insurgency will be hit hard. We will not allow another," Mujahid said.

"We will announce the new government as soon as the technical issues are resolved," he said.

