Taliban Ask India To Resume New Delhi-Kabul Flights After 1.5 Month Hiatus - Reports

Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) has made a request to Indian authorities to resume air traffic between New Delhi and Kabul, which was suspended 1.5 months ago when the militants entered the capital city, the regional ANI news agency reported.

The Afghan government, formed by the Taliban, sent a letter to the directorate general of civil aviation of India with request to restart commercial flights to Afghanistan, the media said, citing sources. The letter is now being considered by the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation.

India suspended all the commercial flights to Afghanistan on August 15, when the militants entered Kabul.

To date, India's airlines Air India, Vistara, and SpiceJet have not scheduled flights to the Afghan capital yet.

In August, after Kabul fell to the Taliban, the militants announced that the war was over. The development prompted western countries to evacuate their citizens and locals who had worked for them from Afghanistan. On August 31, the US troops left the country, ending their 20-year military presence in Afghanistan. A new Afghan government was declared after the Panjshir Province surrendered to the Taliban on September 6. The interim government is headed by Mullah Hasan Akhund, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

