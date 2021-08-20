Taliban Ask UN to Stay in Afghanistan, Continue Humanitarian Assistance - Coordinator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) has asked the United Nations to remain in Afghanistan and continue with humanitarian work, UN humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We have working contacts. They always assure us of support," Alakbarov said. "They again expressed their support for us and asked us to continue to stay here and provide humanitarian assistance."