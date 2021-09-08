UrduPoint.com

Taliban Ask US To Release $10Bln Of Afghanistan's Frozen Funds - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Taliban Ask US to Release $10Bln of Afghanistan's Frozen Funds - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The newly-appointed Taliban (banned in Russia) caretaker government has asked the United States to release about $10 billion of Afghanistan's frozen funds in US banks, Shamshad news reported on Wednesday, citing acting minister of refugees, Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani.

Haqqani reportedly made the remark in his address to university lecturers and industry workers living abroad.

The radical movement has also urged Washington to release billions of Dollars in international aid allocated for Afghanistan's post-conflict recovery, as well as called on the international community, with the United Nations at the helm, to remove the Names of Taliban leaders from blacklists, according to the report.

Washington froze the assets of the Afghan government, as well as its gold reserves, in US banks last month.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Russia Washington United States Gold From Government Refugee Industry Billion

Recent Stories

New edition of Zayed Charity Marathon to be held i ..

New edition of Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in New York

11 minutes ago
 PCB and TransGroup International to partner for bi ..

PCB and TransGroup International to partner for bilateral home series

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Narrator Forum kicks off on ..

Sharjah International Narrator Forum kicks off on 22nd September with 38 countri ..

26 minutes ago
 Emirates strengthens commitment to South Africa wi ..

Emirates strengthens commitment to South Africa with further expansion of operat ..

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Economy, du partner to facilitate doing busi ..

Dubai Economy, du partner to facilitate doing business in Dubai

56 minutes ago
 78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.