(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The newly-appointed Taliban (banned in Russia) caretaker government has asked the United States to release about $10 billion of Afghanistan's frozen funds in US banks, Shamshad news reported on Wednesday, citing acting minister of refugees, Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani.

Haqqani reportedly made the remark in his address to university lecturers and industry workers living abroad.

The radical movement has also urged Washington to release billions of Dollars in international aid allocated for Afghanistan's post-conflict recovery, as well as called on the international community, with the United Nations at the helm, to remove the Names of Taliban leaders from blacklists, according to the report.

Washington froze the assets of the Afghan government, as well as its gold reserves, in US banks last month.