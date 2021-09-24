Taliban Asking World to Boost Humanitarian Deliveries - Deputy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The new Afghan government, formed by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), is expecting humanitarian assistance from Russia and wants the global community to increase humanitarian supplies in connection with the tough economic situation and the risk of hunger, Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are receiving assistance from Russia, Doha, Pakistan, the United Nations and other countries. We expect large amounts of aid, as the Afghan people face hunger and economic hardships, and solving these problems is our shared responsibility. This is a humanitarian issue and we ask for additional help. Russia has promised to help and we are waiting," Mujahid said.