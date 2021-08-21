Taliban Assured US Will Not Impede People From Accessing Kabul Airport - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia) have assured the United States that they will not impede people from accessing the Kabul airport nor interfere with US operations, State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters.

"The Taliban have told us the same they said publicly - that they have no intention of impeding our operations or standing in a way of those who are seeking passage to the airport, " Price said during a press briefing on Friday.