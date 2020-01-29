UrduPoint.com
Taliban Attack 2 Checkpoints In Afghanistan's Dasht-e Archi, Claim Casualties

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 07:22 PM

Taliban militants have carried out a raid on two security checkpoints in the Dasht-e Archi district of the northeastern Afghan province of Kunduz, leaving dozens of soldiers killed and military hardware destroyed, the group said in a statement

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Taliban militants have carried out a raid on two security checkpoints in the Dasht-e Archi district of the northeastern Afghan province of Kunduz, leaving dozens of soldiers killed and military hardware destroyed, the group said in a statement.

According to the Taliban, the attack was carried out on the Klop and Jamal checkpoints guarded by the government forces, leaving 35 soldiers killed and four others captured. The group also claimed having destroyed four tanks and a significant amount of military equipment.

A local civilian source told Sputnik that the number of casualties on the government forces' end was actually different - two soldiers killed and 10 others injured. They also said that the checkpoints were attacked by the Taliban at night and reclaimed by the government forces early in the morning.

The Afghan officials have not yet commented on the matter.

