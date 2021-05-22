Eight Afghan army soldiers died and another six were injured as Taliban militants attacked outposts in the Baghlan province, Afghanistan's Tolo News reported on Saturday, citing two provincial security sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Eight Afghan army soldiers died and another six were injured as Taliban militants attacked outposts in the Baghlan province, Afghanistan's Tolo news reported on Saturday, citing two provincial security sources.

The attacks reportedly took place overnight Saturday in the Guzargah-e-Noor, Julgah and Baghlani Jadid districts.

Clashes ensued, and the government forces eliminated 20 Taliban fighters, including a senior member in charge of the Guzargah-e-Noor district, according to an Afghan Defense Ministry statement, as cited in the report.

Armed violence continues in Afghanistan notwithstanding the ongoing Kabul-Taliban peace talks and the start of withdrawal of foreign troops. These processes were part of a US-brokered peace deal signed last February that also committed the Taliban to reducing violence and cutting ties with terrorists. The sides continue to accuse each other of breaching the deal.