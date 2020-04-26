UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

Taliban Attack in Central Afghanistan Leaves 4 Policemen Killed, 5 Injured - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Four Afghan policemen were killed and five others were injured as Taliban militants carried out an attack on a security checkpoint in the Nachin area of the country's central province of Oruzgan, a security source told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Four policemen, including the commander of a security checkpoint, were killed and five others were injured in the attack," the source said, noting that the incident took place on Saturday night.

The source added that two police cars had been destroyed in the attack.

"Last night, the air force launched an airstrike on insurgents in the area and eight insurgents were killed," another source told Sputnik on the condition of anonymity.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

