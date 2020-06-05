UrduPoint.com
Taliban Attack In Northern Afghanistan Kills 3 Soldiers, Injures One - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 08:09 PM

Taliban Attack in Northern Afghanistan Kills 3 Soldiers, Injures One - Police

Three Afghan soldiers were killed and one was injured as a result of an attack by the Taliban group on a checkpoint in the country's northern province of Faryab, spokesman for the Faryab police headquarters Abdul Karim Yorsh told Sputnik on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Three Afghan soldiers were killed and one was injured as a result of an attack by the Taliban group on a checkpoint in the country's northern province of Faryab, spokesman for the Faryab police headquarters Abdul Karim Yorsh told Sputnik on Friday.

The Taliban attacked the checkpoint in the province's Qaisar district last night, with the Afghan forces taking an hour to recapture it, the spokesman said.

Armed clashes have resumed in Afghanistan following a three-day ceasefire that was observed by the Taliban and government forces for the Eid al-Fitr holiday from May 24-26.

