Taliban Attack In Northern Afghanistan Leaves 11 Policemen Killed, 19 Injured- Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:18 PM

Taliban Attack in Northern Afghanistan Leaves 11 Policemen Killed, 19 Injured- Authorities

Eleven Afghan policemen were killed, and 19 others were injured as Taliban militants carried out an attack on security checkpoints in two districts of the country's northern province of Sar-e Pol, provincial governor's spokesman Zabihullah Amani has told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Eleven Afghan policemen were killed, and 19 others were injured as Taliban militants carried out an attack on security checkpoints in two districts of the country's northern province of Sar-e Pol, provincial governor's spokesman Zabihullah Amani has told Sputnik.

"Last night, dozens of Taliban insurgents attacked the security checkpoints in Sozma Qala and Sancharak districts that resulted in 11 local policemen were killed and 19 others injured," Amani said.

The spokesman said that the Taliban also had casualties in the attacks but did not provide exact details.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

Violent clashes in Afghanistan continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and the United States on February 29. The agreement was set to pave the way for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country within 14 months, and the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government.

