Taliban Attack Kills 4 Security Officers, Injures 10 in Northern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Four security forces officers were killed in an attack by Taliban militants in the Afghan northern province of Sar-e Pol, and 10 others were injured, the national Ariana news broadcaster reported on Friday, citing local authorities.

According to the broadcaster, the Taliban attacked the security forces' post late on Thursday.

The incident reportedly resulted in the deaths of nine militants, with 13 others being injured.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.