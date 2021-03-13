Taliban Attack Kills 6 Military Personnel in Kunduz in Northern Afghanistan - Sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) Six Afghan security troops died in an attack carried out by the Taliban movement overnight into Saturday in the northern Afghan province of Kunduz, sources told Sputnik.

A security source confirmed that the ambush took place in the province's Khanabad district, adding that besides six killed soldiers, five others were captured alive by Taliban fighters. Some militants also died in the clash, the source noted.

The Taliban movement said in a statement that the attack targeted a checkpoint of the Afghan armed forces, after soldiers allegedly fired mortars at the civilian population.

The target was destroyed, and the death toll, according to the Taliban, stood at eight. Besides, one soldier was injured and four others, including commander Abdul Qayyum, were taken hostages alive, the Taliban added.

The radical movement also said that it had destroyed two tanks of the Afghan forces.

Despite the intra-Afghan peace negotiations in the Qatari capital of Doha, which has been underway since September, the hostilities continue to rock the country.