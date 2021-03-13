UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Attack Kills 6 Military Personnel In Kunduz In Northern Afghanistan - Sources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 12:56 PM

Taliban Attack Kills 6 Military Personnel in Kunduz in Northern Afghanistan - Sources

Six Afghan security troops died in an attack carried out by the Taliban movement overnight into Saturday in the northern Afghan province of Kunduz, sources told Sputni

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) Six Afghan security troops died in an attack carried out by the Taliban movement overnight into Saturday in the northern Afghan province of Kunduz, sources told Sputnik.

A security source confirmed that the ambush took place in the province's Khanabad district, adding that besides six killed soldiers, five others were captured alive by Taliban fighters. Some militants also died in the clash, the source noted.

The Taliban movement said in a statement that the attack targeted a checkpoint of the Afghan armed forces, after soldiers allegedly fired mortars at the civilian population.

The target was destroyed, and the death toll, according to the Taliban, stood at eight. Besides, one soldier was injured and four others, including commander Abdul Qayyum, were taken hostages alive, the Taliban added.

The radical movement also said that it had destroyed two tanks of the Afghan forces.

Despite the intra-Afghan peace negotiations in the Qatari capital of Doha, which has been underway since September, the hostilities continue to rock the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Militants Died Doha September

Recent Stories

Prices of kitchen items ease as SPI falls 0.57 pc

2 minutes ago

Three died, seven injured in three separate road a ..

2 minutes ago

COAS, Australian High Commissioner discuss Afghan ..

43 minutes ago

Archer determined to clinch World Cup place despit ..

2 minutes ago

Strict adherence to SoPs imperative to counter thi ..

2 minutes ago

Ambassador Haque chairs virtual meeting with FPCCI ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.