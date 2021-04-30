UrduPoint.com
Taliban Attack Kills Woman, 2 Children In Eastern Afghanistan - Governor's Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Taliban Attack Kills Woman, 2 Children in Eastern Afghanistan - Governor's Office

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) A woman and two children have been killed in shelling of a civilian house in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, the provincial governor's office said on Friday.

Taliban militants targeted the house in the province's Sherzad district on Thursday night, resulting in three civilian deaths, the office said in a statement.

Attacks and clashes continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the launch of the Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Qatar's Doha last September. The Afghan military continues to regularly report on its special operations against Taliban operatives, who are now said to control some three-fourths of the Afghan land.

