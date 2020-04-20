(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least 18 Afghan soldiers were killed, and ten others were injured as Taliban militants attacked a military base in the Khwaja Ghar district of the Afghan northeastern Takhar province, a source told Sputnik on Monday

"The Taliban attacked a local army base near the Khwaja Ghar police headquarters last night, and 18 soldiers were killed, and ten others were injured," the source said.

According to the source, several soldiers went missing after the attack.

Mohammad Omar, the Khwaja Ghar district chief, in turn, told Sputnik that 15 soldiers were killed in the clashes, and five others were wounded, noting that the current security situation in the district raised concerns.