Taliban Attack on Afghan Military Checkpoint in Kunduz Kills 4 Soldiers - Police Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Members of the Taliban movement attacked a military checkpoint in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, killing four soldiers, a source from the local police told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Last night, Taliban insurgents attacked a checkpoint in the first security district of Kunduz city, killed four soldiers and injured one more," the source said.

In a separate incident, a bomb blast targeting a police car killed one soldier and wounded two others in the Pakistan-bordering Nangarhar province, according to local residents. The blast occurred in the Surkh Rod district of Nangarhar.