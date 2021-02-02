UrduPoint.com
Taliban Attack On Afghan Military Checkpoint In Kunduz Kills 4 Soldiers - Police Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Taliban Attack on Afghan Military Checkpoint in Kunduz Kills 4 Soldiers - Police Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Members of the Taliban movement attacked a military checkpoint in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, killing four soldiers, a source from the local police told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Last night, Taliban insurgents attacked a checkpoint in the first security district of Kunduz city, killed four soldiers and injured one more," the source said.

In a separate incident, a bomb blast targeting a police car killed one soldier and wounded two others in the Pakistan-bordering Nangarhar province, according to local residents. The blast occurred in the Surkh Rod district of Nangarhar.

