Ten Taliban were killed and three others injured as militants attacked national security forces in the eastern Afghan provinces of Ghazni and Nangarhar, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said in a press release on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Ten Taliban were killed and three others injured as militants attacked national security forces in the eastern Afghan provinces of Ghazni and Nangarhar, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said in a press release on Friday.

According to the statement, the attacks took place in the Asfandi area of Ghazni Province's capital city of Ghazni and the Khogyani District of the Nangarhar province.

"Six Taliban insurgents were killed and three others were wounded in the clashes in the Asfandi area.

Also, four people were killed and three others were injured in the attack in Khogyani district," the statement read.

The ministry added that national security forces had endured no casualties as a result of the attack.

The Taliban have committed to reducing violence under a peace pact negotiated by the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha in late February. However, the rebel militant group has maintained attacks, causing decry by Washington and Kabul.