Taliban Attack On Checkpoint Kills Security Officer In Northern Afghanistan - Sources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

Taliban Attack on Checkpoint Kills Security Officer in Northern Afghanistan - Sources

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) One security officer was killed and six others in an ambush attack on a checkpoint in northern Afghanistan, a police source told Sputnik Saturday.

According to police spokesman for the Takhar Province, Abdul Khalil Asir, the Taliban carried out the retaliatory attack after a government airstrike that killed nine Taliban operatives, including a commander.

