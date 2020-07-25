Taliban Attack On Checkpoint Kills Security Officer In Northern Afghanistan - Sources
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 12:20 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) One security officer was killed and six others in an ambush attack on a checkpoint in northern Afghanistan, a police source told Sputnik Saturday.
According to police spokesman for the Takhar Province, Abdul Khalil Asir, the Taliban carried out the retaliatory attack after a government airstrike that killed nine Taliban operatives, including a commander.