MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Militants of the Taliban movement (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) attacked an outpost in the Afghan province of Panjshir, which is not controlled by the Taliban, the Tolo news reported, citing a source close to the resistance.

According to the source, the resistance forces repelled the attack. The clashes continue.