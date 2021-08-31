Taliban Attack Outpost In Afghanistan's Panjshir, Resistance Forces Repel Attack - Reports
Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 12:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Militants of the Taliban movement (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) attacked an outpost in the Afghan province of Panjshir, which is not controlled by the Taliban, the Tolo news reported, citing a source close to the resistance.
According to the source, the resistance forces repelled the attack. The clashes continue.