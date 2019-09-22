UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Attack Police Headquarters In Afghan Province Of Takhar - Sputnik Correspondent

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 08:00 PM

Taliban Attack Police Headquarters in Afghan Province of Takhar - Sputnik Correspondent

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) A bomb planted by the Taliban went off in a police headquarters building in the northern Afghan province of Takhar on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The incident took place in the district of Darqad, which fell in the hand of the Taliban two weeks ago.

The local people told Sputnik that the Taliban took out all equipment before detonating the bomb.

Takhar police spokesman Khalil Asir confirmed to local media that the police office was destroyed by the Taliban.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban movement, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Police Sunday Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 23 September 2019

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical Camp At Kal ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Saudi counterpart in New ..

25 minutes ago

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of A ..

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Airports celebrates Saudi Arabia Nationa ..

55 minutes ago

Iran Completes Legal Procedures for Releasing UK-F ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.