Taliban Attack Police Headquarters in Afghan Province of Takhar - Sputnik Correspondent

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) A bomb planted by the Taliban went off in a police headquarters building in the northern Afghan province of Takhar on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The incident took place in the district of Darqad, which fell in the hand of the Taliban two weeks ago.

The local people told Sputnik that the Taliban took out all equipment before detonating the bomb.

Takhar police spokesman Khalil Asir confirmed to local media that the police office was destroyed by the Taliban.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban movement, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades.