Taliban Attack Provincial Police Command In Afghanistan's Kandahar - Police Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 06:35 PM

Taliban Attack Provincial Police Command in Afghanistan's Kandahar - Police Spokesman

A group of Taliban gunmen have attacked the police command of the southern Afghan Kandahar province after detonating an explosive-laden vehicle close to the building, Jamal Naseer Barakzai, the spokesman of the police command, told Sputnik on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) A group of Taliban gunmen have attacked the police command of the southern Afghan Kandahar province after detonating an explosive-laden vehicle close to the building, Jamal Naseer Barakzai, the spokesman of the police command, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"There has been a car bombing close to the police command in Kandahar city, unknown number of militants have entered a nearby building and have engaged in fighting," Barakzai said.

Local sources have reported at least two explosions, while the official confirmed one to Sputnik.

Gunfire has been heard in the area, and fighting is ongoing.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. No information about possible casualties is available.

