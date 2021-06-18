The Taliban movement carried out major attacks against two districts in the Afghan western province of Farah, a source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The Taliban movement carried out major attacks against two districts in the Afghan western province of Farah, a source told Sputnik.

One of the districts, Pusht-e-Koh, is currently under seige.

Qala i Kah district is being heavily attacked and may surrender to the radical movement it if there is no reinforcement.

The source added that the Taliban attacked a military base last night, killing eight soldiers. Another 24 people are missing.