Taliban Attack Two Districts In Afghanistan's Farah Province - Source
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 07:54 PM
The Taliban movement carried out major attacks against two districts in the Afghan western province of Farah, a source told Sputnik
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The Taliban movement carried out major attacks against two districts in the Afghan western province of Farah, a source told Sputnik.
One of the districts, Pusht-e-Koh, is currently under seige.
Qala i Kah district is being heavily attacked and may surrender to the radical movement it if there is no reinforcement.
The source added that the Taliban attacked a military base last night, killing eight soldiers. Another 24 people are missing.