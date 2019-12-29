Taliban Attacks Afghan Public Uprising Forces' Base Leaving 17 People Killed - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) At least 17 people were killed in Afghanistan's northeastern Takhar province as Taliban militants carried out an attack on a base of the country's public uprising forces, media reported on Sunday, citing a a spokesman for a provincial governor.

The attack took place at night, and apart from 17 people who were killed in the attack, four more members of the public uprising forces were wounded, the 1TV broadcaster reported.

The incident took place in Khwaja Bahauddin district of Takhar province. Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, the media said.

The Afghan government has been engaged in a struggle with the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).