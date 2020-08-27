UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Attacks Army Base In Western Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 03:05 PM

Taliban Attacks Army Base in Western Afghanistan

Taliban militants have attacked an Afghan National Army (ANA) base in Afghanistan's western province of Farah, a Sputnik correspondent said on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Taliban militants have attacked an Afghan National Army (ANA) base in Afghanistan's western province of Farah, a Sputnik correspondent said on Thursday.

According to Dadullah Qane, the head of the provincial council, the fighting continues.

He added that 40 Afghan soldiers are stationed at the ANA base, located in the Pashtrood district.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have said that a vehicle loaded with explosives went off at the base.

The attack comes as the Taliban and the Kabul government are expected to begin the intra-Afghan talks leading to a withdrawal of foreign troops and political stabilization after almost two decades of war and insurgency.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Militants Army Vehicle Farah Government

Recent Stories

EU Envoys Ask Belarus for Access to Detention Faci ..

1 minute ago

ADB announces Pakistani-rupee linked bonds worth $ ..

19 minutes ago

'Shehr-i- Khamoshan, throng by people for graves' ..

1 minute ago

Messi has shown he is ready to put the boot in at ..

1 minute ago

Russia, Turkey Register 1 New Ceasefire Violation ..

7 minutes ago

Fiscal accounts come under significant pressure du ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.